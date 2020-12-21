Cloud DLP Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2019-2025

The data loss prevention market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period 2019-2025. Data Loss Prevention (DLP) is the process of protecting sensitive data at rest, in transit, and at endpoints to reduce the likelihood. Data theft or unauthorized disclosure. DLP solutions aim to prevent sensitive data and confidential information from being stored, used or transmitted unsafely. Cloud DLP solutions provide special protection for organizations that have adopted cloud storage by ensuring that sensitive data is not encrypted first and does not enter the cloud, but only transmitted to authorized cloud applications. Most cloud DLP solutions ensure that data is protected in transit and cloud storage by removing or altering categorized or sensitive data before files are shared to the cloud.

The following players are covered in this report:

Symantec

Check Point Software Technologies

Digital Guardian

Forcepoint

Mcafee

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Clearswift

Netskope

Zscaler

Cloud DLP Market segmentation by Type

Solution

Services

Cloud DLP Market segmentation by Application

Large enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Cloud DLP market from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Cloud DLP Market Report

What was the Cloud DLP Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Cloud DLP Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cloud DLP Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

