Aerospace Adhesive Sealant Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Market is projected to reach USD 1,008 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5% between 2019 and 2025.

With the increasing prevalence of composites in aircraft and increasing aircraft delivery, the demand for aerospace adhesives and sealants is increasing. Emerging middle-class populations in developing countries such as China, India and Brazil have also triggered the growth of the aerospace adhesives and sealants market.

Key Market Players

Major players operating in the aerospace adhesives and sealants market include 3M (US), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Huntsman International LLC. (US), PPG Industries Inc. (US), and Cytec Solvay Group (Belgium).

On the basis of type, the aerospace adhesives & sealants market has been segmented as:

Adhesives

Sealants

On the basis of resin type, the aerospace adhesives & sealants market has been segmented as:

Epoxy

Silicone

Polyurethane

Others (Hot-melt Adhesives and Pressure-sensitive Adhesives)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Aerospace Adhesive Sealant industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Aerospace Adhesive Sealant Market Report

1. What was the Aerospace Adhesive Sealant Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Aerospace Adhesive Sealant Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Aerospace Adhesive Sealant Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

