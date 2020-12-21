Aerospace Antimicrobial Coating Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Aerospace Antimicrobial Coating Market is projected to grow from USD 20.9 Million in 2016 to USD 31.2 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Aerospace antibacterial coatings are used inside aircraft and spacecraft to prevent or reduce the growth of bacteria without adverse effects on passenger health. These coatings help reduce the costs associated with disinfecting passenger decks. These coatings also help extend the cleaning cycle. Growing concerns about passenger health are driving the aerospace antimicrobial coatings market.

The major players in the market include PPG (US), BASF (Germany), Sherwin Williams (US), Mankiewicz (Germany), AkzoNobel (Netherlands), Henkel (Germany), Hentzen (US), MAPAERO (France), Permagard (France), Dunmore (US), Hexion (US), and Polymer Technologies (US), among others.

Aerospace Antimicrobial Coating Market, By Fit

OEM

Aftermarket

Aerospace Antimicrobial Coating Market, By Material

Silver

Copper

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Aerospace Antimicrobial Coating industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Aerospace Antimicrobial Coating Market Report

1. What was the Aerospace Antimicrobial Coating Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Aerospace Antimicrobial Coating Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Aerospace Antimicrobial Coating Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

