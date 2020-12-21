Cloud Endpoint Protection Market will experience a noticeable growth during the forecast period 2019-2025

Cloud Endpoint Protection Market is expected to record a 11.6% CAGR over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. Endpoint protection software is usually a set of security tools (including antivirus) responsible for network security. It is primarily responsible for protecting vulnerable endpoints (laptops, smartphones, workstations) that hackers attack to infect the network. Cloud-based endpoint protection solutions like traditional systems can protect endpoint devices and internal network security. These devices include smart devices, laptops, desktops, servers, mobile devices, and other technologies that connect to the Internet. It requires fewer in-house resources and has advantages over in-house.

The following players are covered in this report:

Symantec

Sophos

Trend Micro

Eset

Kaspersky Lab

Palo Alto Networks

Mcafee

Fortinet

Cisco Systems

Panda Security

Avast

Sentinelone

Bitdefender

Commvault

Carbon Black

Fireeye

Cososys

Malwarebytes

Cloud Endpoint Protection Market segmentation by Type

Antivirus

Anti-spyware

Firewall

Endpoint Device Control

Anti-phishing

Endpoint Application Control

Others

Cloud Endpoint Protection Market segmentation by Application

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Education

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Government and Defense

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global market from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Cloud Endpoint Protection Market Report

What was the Cloud Endpoint Protection Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Cloud Endpoint Protection Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cloud Endpoint Protection Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

