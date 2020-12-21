Vaccine Adjuvants Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Vaccine Adjuvants Market is expected to reach USD 769.4 Million by 2021 from USD 467.0 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 10%.

Adjuvants, depending on the scope of the report, are pharmacological or immunological agents that help to synergize and direct the adaptive immune response to vaccine formulations. Adjuvants are basically compounding that improve the body’s immunogenic response to antigens.

The major players in the vaccine adjuvants market are Brenntag Biosector (Denmark), CSL Limited (Australia), SEPPIC (France), Agenus, Inc. (U.S.), Novavax, Inc. (U.S.), SPI Pharma, Inc. (U.S.), Invivogen (U.S.), Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc. (U.S.), MVP Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), and OZ Biosciences (France).

Vaccine Adjuvants Market, by Product Type

Pathogen Components

Adjuvant Emulsions

Particulate Adjuvants

Combination Adjuvants

Others

Vaccine Adjuvants Market, by Route of Administration

Oral

Subcutaneous

Intranasal

Intramuscular

Intradermal

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Vaccine Adjuvants industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Vaccine Adjuvants Market Report

1. What was the Vaccine Adjuvants Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Vaccine Adjuvants Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Vaccine Adjuvants Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

