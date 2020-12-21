Mining Equipment Market Size, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth 2019 to 2025

The Global Mining Equipment Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 11.5% during 2019-2025. Continuous digital mining innovation is expected to change key aspects of mining in the future. Years. The increase in investment, along with government support for digital mining innovation, is expected to drive demand for mining equipment during the forecast period. Improvements and innovations in extraction technology and equipment contributed to the improvement of the ore grade, extending the life of old mines.

The following players are covered in this report:

By Category

Crushing, crushing, sorting machine

Mineral processing backhoe loader

Surface mining machinery (crawler excavators, crawler dozers, motor graders, hard dump trucks and articulated dump trucks)

Underground mining machinery (electric shovels, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, mining dozers, mining trucks and drills)

By Promotion

diesel

CNG/LNG/RNG

By Application

Mineral

metal

Coal

