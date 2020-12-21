Cloud High Performance Computing Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The cloud high performance computing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2019 to 2025. High-performance computing (HPC) in the cloud has reached mainstream and is currently a hot topic in the research community and industry. As technology advances, so does the volume of big data and cloud computing solutions, damaging and slowing down the storage capacity of the system. This requires reforming the computing market by providing high-speed services. Cloud high-performance computing gives you an edge over a basic set of regulations and standards. It enhances the computer base and provides a more stable and faster platform for engineers to work on.

The following players are covered in this report:

IBM

Microsoft

Google

Dell

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Penguin Computing

Sabalcore Computing

Adaptive Computing

Gompute

Univa Corporation

Cloud High Performance Computing Market segmentation by Type

HPC IaaS

HPC PaaS

Data Organization and Workload Management

Clustering Software and Analytics Tool

Professional Service

Managed Service

Cloud High Performance Computing Market segmentation by Application

Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)

Large Enterprises

Key Questions Answered by Cloud High Performance Computing Market Report

What was the Cloud High Performance Computing Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Cloud High Performance Computing Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cloud High Performance Computing Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

