Global Pregnancy Test Kits Market Share, Trends & Forecast to 2020-2026

Global pregnancy test kits market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The growth of the global pregnancy kits market is attributed to the increasing adoption of home-based pregnancy test kits across the globe owing to their convenience. Moreover, the young population pool in the emerging economies, low cost and easily operatable test kits, and expansion of the e-commerce industry are some of the other major factors for the market growth. Moreover, technological innovations in the pregnancy test kits market will also foster the growth of the market. For instance, Clearblue offers a digital pregnancy test kit with a smart countdown that displays results digitally in words.
Moreover, growing fertility disorders is also driving the pregnancy test kits’ demands indirectly. According to the World Health Organization between 48 million couples and 186 million individuals live with infertility globally which can be of primary type or secondary. Furthermore, adolescent pregnancy incidences are also expected to fuel the demand for pregnancy test kits. According to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2017, more than 194,000 babies were born to women aged 15-19 years, for a birth rate of 18.8 per 1,000 women in this age group.
Global Pregnancy Test Kits Market Report Segment
By Type of Test
- Blood Test For HCG
- Urine Test For HCG
By Product
- Digital Devices
- Line Indicators
- Test Cassette Format
- Test Strip Format
- Test Midstream Format
By Distribution Channel
- Pharmacies
- Retail Stores
- Online Channels
North America
- US
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
