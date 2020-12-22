Europe Pregnancy Test Kits Market Size, Growth & Industry Report to 2026

Europe pregnancy test kits market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The growth of the Europe pregnancy kits market is attributed to the increasing adoption of home-based pregnancy test kits owing to their convenience. In addition to this, the growing fertility disorders are also boosting the need for pregnancy test kits. For instance, according to Fertility Europe, over 25 million people in Europe have issues related to infertility. Infertility can be of primary type or secondary. As defined by WHO, primary infertility is when a pregnancy has never been achieved by a person, and secondary infertility is when at least one prior pregnancy has been achieved.
Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/europe-pregnancy-test-kits-market
Furthermore, adolescent pregnancy incidences are also expected to fuel the growth of pregnancy test kits. For instance, according to Eurostat, in 2015, 93,000 births were to teenagers, women that are aged less than 20. Moreover, technological innovations in the pregnancy test kits market will also foster the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, Clearblue offers a digital pregnancy test kit with a smart countdown that displays results digitally in words.
A Full Report of Europe Pregnancy Test Kits Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/europe-pregnancy-test-kits-market
Key questions addressed by the report
- What is the market growth rate?
- Which segment dominates the market in the base year?
- Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?
- How COVID-19 impacted the market?
o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast
o Most affected segment
- Who is the leader in the market?
- How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?
- Where is the investment opportunity?
Europe Pregnancy Test Kits Market Report Segment
By Type of Test
- Blood Test For HCG
- Urine Test For HCG
By Product
- Digital Devices
- Line Indicators
- Test Cassette Format
- Test Strip Format
- Test Midstream Format
By Distribution Channel
- Pharmacies
- Retail Stores
- Online Channels
Europe Pregnancy Test Kits Market Report Segment
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/europe-pregnancy-test-kits-market
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404