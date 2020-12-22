Europe Pregnancy Test Kits Market Size, Growth & Industry Report to 2026

Europe pregnancy test kits market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The growth of the Europe pregnancy kits market is attributed to the increasing adoption of home-based pregnancy test kits owing to their convenience. In addition to this, the growing fertility disorders are also boosting the need for pregnancy test kits. For instance, according to Fertility Europe, over 25 million people in Europe have issues related to infertility. Infertility can be of primary type or secondary. As defined by WHO, primary infertility is when a pregnancy has never been achieved by a person, and secondary infertility is when at least one prior pregnancy has been achieved.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/europe-pregnancy-test-kits-market

Furthermore, adolescent pregnancy incidences are also expected to fuel the growth of pregnancy test kits. For instance, according to Eurostat, in 2015, 93,000 births were to teenagers, women that are aged less than 20. Moreover, technological innovations in the pregnancy test kits market will also foster the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, Clearblue offers a digital pregnancy test kit with a smart countdown that displays results digitally in words.

A Full Report of Europe Pregnancy Test Kits Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/europe-pregnancy-test-kits-market

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

o Most affected segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Europe Pregnancy Test Kits Market Report Segment

By Type of Test

Blood Test For HCG

Urine Test For HCG

By Product

Digital Devices

Line Indicators

Test Cassette Format

Test Strip Format

Test Midstream Format

By Distribution Channel

Pharmacies

Retail Stores

Online Channels

Europe Pregnancy Test Kits Market Report Segment

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/europe-pregnancy-test-kits-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404