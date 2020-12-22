India Pregnancy Test Kits Market Size, Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2026

The India pregnancy test kits market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The growth of the market across the country is mainly influenced by the increasing awareness regarding rapid pregnancy test kits that can be done at the convenience of home. Additionally, the increasing initiatives by the government as well as non-government organizations for raising awareness regarding family planning are expected to drive the adoption of pregnancy test kits thereby aiding the growth of the market.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/india-pregnancy-test-kits-market

Moreover, the increasing incidences of gynecological disorders and infertility are also shifting the consumer’s interest towards home-based pregnancy test kits. For instance, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the incidence of Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal disbalance among women and teenage girls in India has risen significantly and various nationwide surveys are being done to estimate the numbers. Aa per the study conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Science’s (AIIMS) department of endocrinology and metabolism, it is estimated that about 20-25% of Indian women are currently at their childbearing age are suffering from PCOS.

A Full Report of India Pregnancy Test Kits Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/india-pregnancy-test-kits-market

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered-

o By Type of Test

o By Product

o By Distribution Channel

Competitive Landscape- BioMerieux SA, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Germaine Laboratories, Inc., Mankind Pharma Ltd., Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH

India Pregnancy Test Kits Market Report Segment

By Type of Test

Blood Test For HCG

Urine Test For HCG

By Product

Digital Devices

Line Indicators

Test Cassette Format

Test Strip Format

Test Midstream Format

By Distribution Channel

Pharmacies

Retail Stores

Online Channels

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/india-pregnancy-test-kits-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404