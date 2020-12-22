North America Pregnancy Test Kits Market Size, Growth and Industry Report To 2020-2026

North America pregnancy test kits market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The growth of the North America pregnancy kits market is attributed to the high awareness coupled with the government’s initiative promoting healthy family planning. Moreover, since the region is considered as an early adopter of technologies, the latest technologically advanced test kits adoption will also be significantly high in the region thereby fueling the market growth.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/north-american-pregnancy-test-kits-market

In addition to this, the major factor influencing the growth of the market is rising cases of early age pregnancy in the region. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017, around 194,000 babies were born to women aged 15–19 years, for a birth rate of 18.8 per 1,000 women in this age group. Furthermore, the increasing hormonal disbalance and fertility issues such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and low ovulation rate in the female is also influencing the adoption of rapid pregnancy test kits that can be easily used at home. For instance, as per the CDC, PCOS is one of the most common causes of female infertility, affecting 6% to 12% (as many as 5 million) of US women of reproductive age.

A Full Report of North America Pregnancy Test Kits Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/north-american-pregnancy-test-kits-market

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

North America Pregnancy Test Kits Market Report Segment

By Type of Test

Blood Test For HCG

Urine Test For HCG

By Product

Digital Devices

Line Indicators

Test Cassette Format

Test Strip Format

Test Midstream Format

By Distribution Channel

Pharmacies

Retail Stores

Online Channels

North America Pregnancy Test Kits Market Report Segment

US

Canada

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/north-american-pregnancy-test-kits-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404