Cloud Monitoring Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The cloud monitoring market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 22.66% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. Cloud monitoring is the operational workflow of a cloud-based IT infrastructure. Manual or automatic management technology checks the availability and performance of websites, servers, applications and other cloud infrastructure. Different types of cloud monitoring technologies are used by various organizations, including database monitoring, website monitoring, virtual network monitoring, cloud storage monitoring, and virtual machine monitoring. Cloud monitoring not only provides monitoring and solutions, but also facilitates performance evaluation of the entire infrastructure at a modular level.

The following players are covered in this report:

Broadcom

Solarwinds

Dynatrace

Idera

Sevone

Cloudyn

Zenoss

Datadog

Kaseya

Logicmonitor

Opsview

Cloud Monitoring Market Segmentation by Type

SaaS

PaaS

IaaS

FaaS

Cloud Monitoring Market Segmentation by Application

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

