European electric enclosure Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

European electric enclosure market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The advent of Industry 4.0 is offering an opportunity for the adoption of electric enclosures in the region. In February 2017, the Italian government introduced the National Industry 4.0 plan to stimulate investment in R&D programs and advanced technology. Italy distributed nearly $3.9 billion for the National Industry 4.0 plan. Enclosures aim to protect electronic control and electrical systems. In November 2018, ROLEC introduced technoDISC, which is a round plastic enclosure for application in industrial electronics.

This enclosure is based on the ROLEC aluDISC diecast aluminum housings. ROLEC round design combines visually while utilized in applications including vehicles, industrial pipework, shipboard equipment, and among others. The technoDISC enclosure design was encouraged by the wristwatch shape, integrating round aesthetics with flat surfaces. This supports the mounting of cable glands and controls. ROLEC’s new technoDISC cases are UV-stable and sealed to IP 66 (IP 67 optional), which makes it suitable for IoT and Industry 4.0 applications both externally and internally.

European Electric Enclosure Market-Segmentation

By Material

Metallic

Non-Metallic

By Vertical

Energy and Utilities

Industrial (Automotive and Manufacturing)

IT and Telecommunication

Process Industries

Others

European Electric Enclosure Market– Segment by Country

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

A&T Enclosures

ABB, Ltd.

Fibox Oy Ab

Hubbell Inc.

JC Metalworks, Ltd.

Legrand SA

nVent Electric plc

Pentair plc

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric SE

Socomec Group

