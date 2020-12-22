UK Electric Enclosure Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

UK electric enclosure market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The growing renewable energy sector is one of the major factors contributing to market growth. As per the UK Government, renewables’ share of electricity generation (hydro, solar, wind, and other renewables) rose to a record 47.0% in the first quarter of 2020, rather than 35.9% in the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to higher wind speeds and increased capacity in February 2020. Solar and wind combined represent a record high of 32.2% of electricity generation in the first quarter of 2020. With the decline in costs associated with renewable energy, the alternative energy industry is witnessing rapid growth. Business owners and consumers are shifting towards renewable energy sources in the form of wind, solar, hydropower, and other renewable sources. With the rising importance of alternative energy, it is required that design engineers offer safe and reliable protection for the advanced electrical components that are utilized to operate solar panels and wind turbines.

The market is segmented based on material and vertical. Based on material, the market is classified into metallic and non-metallic. Non-metallic enclosures are considered as a suitable choice over metal enclosures for applications in renewable energy, as it offers superior chemical and corrosion resistance rather than metallics, including galvanized steel, aluminum and painted. The maintenance of enclosure is virtually eliminated with the use of non-metallics. As per the UK Government, renewables’ share of electricity generation (hydro, solar, wind, and other renewables) rose to a record 47.0% in the first quarter of 2020, rather than 35.9% in the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to higher wind speeds and increased capacity in February 2020. Solar and wind combined represent a record high of 32.2% of electricity generation in the first quarter of 2020. The growing share of renewable energy in the EU is therefore accelerating the adoption of electrical enclosures in the region. Based on vertical, the market is classified into energy and utilities, industrial, it and telecommunication, process industries, and others.

Some key players in the market include ABB Ltd., Pentair plc, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, and nVent Electric plc. The strategies adopted by the market players to increase market share include mergers and acquisitions and partnerships and collaborations. For instance, in September 2019, nVent Electric plc declared the acquisition of Eldon Holding AB, a European-based enclosures business. nVent offers advanced solutions for protection, connection, and management of heat in and communication equipment, critical electronics, and control and power through its nVent SCHROFF and nVent HOFFMAN brands. The acquisition of Eldon complements the nVent enclosures business. nVent has been concentrated on reinforcing its digital capabilities to serve customers with a velocity which aligns very well with this strategy.

UK Electric Enclosure Market-Segmentation

By Material

Metallic

Non-Metallic

By Vertical

Energy and Utilities

Industrial (Automotive and Manufacturing)

IT and Telecommunication

Process Industries

Others

Company Profiles

A&T Enclosures

ABB Ltd.

Alpha 3 Manufacturing Ltd.

JC Metalworks Ltd.

nVent Electric plc

Pentair plc

Prism Enclosures Ltd.

Rainford Solutions Ltd

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric SE

