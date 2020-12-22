US Electric Enclosure Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The US electric enclosure market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Rising industrialization is one of the key factors accelerating the adoption of electric enclosures in the country. The US manufacturers are considered as one of the major adopters of Industry 4.0. Owing to the early adoption of trending technologies, including big data, IoT, DevOps, and Mobility, US manufacturers are eager to incorporate IoT technologies in their manufacturing processes. The increasing number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and growing digitization in manufacturing by large organizations have led to the growth of Industry 4.0 in the US manufacturing sector.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/us-electric-enclosure-market

Apart from large organizations, SMEs in the US are significantly focusing on combining new technologies into their current systems, which in turn, is paving the way for Industry 4.0 in the country. In industrial applications, enclosures are optimized for use for particularly fulfilling the requirements of the IoT and Industry 4.0. Electronic systems are significantly distributed all over the smart factory for interoperability, decentralized decision making, and information transparency. Enclosures offer an easier and faster assembly and greater flexibility, enhanced safety, and component installation.

Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/us-electric-enclosure-market

US Electric Enclosure Market-Segmentation

By Material

Metallic

Non-Metallic

By Vertical

Energy and Utilities

Industrial (Automotive and Manufacturing)

IT and Telecommunication

Process Industries

Others

Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

Allied Moulded MATERIALs, Inc.

ArmorLogix Corp.

Austin Electrical Enclosures

AZZ Inc.

Bison Profab Inc.

Bud Industries

Eaton Corp.

Emerson Electric Co.

Hubbell Inc.

Leviton Manufacturing Ltd.

Saginaw Control and Engineering

Schneider Electric SE

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/us-electric-enclosure-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404