Gynecological Cancers Drug Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

Gynecological cancers market is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period (2018-2023). There are various types of gynecological cancer such as ovarian cancer, cervical cancer, uterine cancer and so forth. The rising prevalence of gynecological cancers has been the major factor driving market growth during the forecast period. As per American Medical Association (AMA), globally 526,000 of cervical cancers incidences were recorded followed by 251,000 incidences of ovarian cancer in 2015. Such a high prevalence of these cancers raises the demand for diagnosis and treatment. Additionally, a strong pipeline of drugs has been motivating the market as more than 5,920 trials of gynecological cancer drugs market have been witnessed in recent years. Moreover, government support for the development of novel drugs for these cancers is also affecting the market in a positive manner. Furthermore, rising healthcare expenditure, as well as support from government and public & private organizations for women health are enabling market growth.

However, several factors such as high cost of gynecological cancer diagnosis and treatment along with lack of reimbursement policies in middle-income and low-income countries act a major restraint in the growth of the global gynecological cancer market. The overall cost of ovarian cancer treatment range between $20,000 to $200,000 in most of the countries which is a large amount to be paid without health insurance. Additionally, the lack of awareness has been recorded towards women health including cancer diagnosis and treatment in various countries that hinder the market growth. Though these factors affect the present market, emerging opportunities in emerging economies will drive future market growth. Moreover, continuous research and development for drug discovery of gynecological cancer are expected to be significant contributors for the market in near future.

North America dominates the global gynecological market due to high healthcare spending and awareness among population towards the different types of cancers’ diagnosis and treatment. Additionally, the availability of adequate reimbursement policies and drug discovery in the region motivates the market. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region has been predicted as the fastest growing region due to developing healthcare infrastructure and raising awareness towards gynecological cancer in the region. Moreover, government initiatives for women health in Asian countries enable market growth in the country.

Gynecological Cancers Drug MarketSegmentation

ByType

CervicalCancer

OvarianCancer

UterineCancer

VaginalCancer

VulvarCancer

Others (FallopianTubeCancer)

ByDiagnosis



Colposcopy

Biopsytest

Humanpapillomavirus (HPV) tests

Imagingtest

IntravenousUrography

PositronEmissionTomography (PETScan)

ComputedTomography (CT)

MagneticResonanceImaging (MRI)

Others

(PelvicTest)

ByTherapeuticModality



Chemotherapy

RadiationTherapy

HormonalTherapy

Immunotherapy

ByEnd-Users

HospitalsandSurgicalCentres

DiagnosticCentres

Others (ResearchInstitutions)

CompetitiveLandscape

KeyStrategyAnalysis

KeyCompanyAnalysis

RegionalAnalysis

NorthAmerica

UnitedStates

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

RestofEurope

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

RestofAsia-Pacific

RestoftheWorld

CompanyProfiles

AbbottLaboratories, Inc.

AstraZeneca, PLC

Becton, DickinsonandCo.

BoehringerIngelheimGmbH

BristolMyersSquibbCo.

CarisLifeSciences, Inc.

EliLillyandCo.

F. Hoffmann-LaRoche, Ltd.

Genentech, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKlinePLC

Hologic, Inc.

JanssenPharmaceuticals, Inc.

KaziaTherapeutics, Ltd.

Merck&Co., Inc.

NuCanaPLC

Pfizer, Inc.

SanofiS.A.

SiemensHealthcareGmbH

TakedaPharmaceuticalsCo., Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.

