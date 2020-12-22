Cloud Radio Access Network (C-Ran) Market will experience a noticeable growth during the forecast period 2019-2025

The global C-RAN market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2019 to 2025. Cloud-RAN (C-RAN), also known as centralized RAN, is a proposed architecture for the future. Cellular network. It was first introduced by China Mobile Research Institute in Beijing, China in April 2010, nine years after it was published in a patent application filed by an American company. C-RAN is a centralized cloud computing based architecture for radio access networks supporting 2G, 3G, 4G and future wireless communication standards. Its name derives from the four’Cs’ of the main characteristics of the C-RAN system: “clean, centralized processing, collaborative wireless and real-time cloud wireless access network. Target outdoor urban areas consist primarily of urban locations with many users. These locations include crowded streets, traffic lights, and areas with many residential or commercial buildings.

The following players are covered in this report:

Nokia Corporation

Cisco Systems

Samsung Co Ltd

ZTE Corporation

Altiostar

Ericsson AB

NEC Corporation

Huawei Technologies.

Fujitsu

Intel Corporation

Mavenir Systems

Asocs Ltd.

Cloud Radio Access Network (C-Ran) Market Segmentation by Type

Centralization

Virtualization

Cloud Radio Access Network (C-Ran) Market Segmentation by Application

Hardware

Services

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-Ran) industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Cloud Radio Access Network (C-Ran) Market Report

1. What was the Cloud Radio Access Network (C-Ran) Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Cloud Radio Access Network (C-Ran) Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cloud Radio Access Network (C-Ran) Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

