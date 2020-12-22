Aerospace Propulsion System Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast – 2025

Aviation Propulsion Systems Market was valued at around USD 244 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% to reach USD 469 billion by the year 2025.

A propulsion system is a machine used to move an aircraft forward and aid in flight. It consists of an engine and a propeller, along with other sub-components, which generate the propeller’s movement and thrust that pushes the aircraft forward. This thrust must exceed the drag force for the aircraft to accelerate.

The leading players in the design, development, and manufacturing of the aircraft propulsion systems are United Technologies Corporation, General Electric Company, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC., Honeywell International Inc., Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.,

Key Market Segments

By Air Breathing Engine

Turbojet Engines

Ramjets

Scramjets

IC Engines

By Non-air Breathing Engine

Electric Propulsion

Solid Propulsion

Liquid Propulsion

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Aerospace Propulsion System industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Aerospace Propulsion System Market Report

1. What was the Aerospace Propulsion System Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Aerospace Propulsion System Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Aerospace Propulsion System Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

