Aerospace Tapes Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast – 2025

Aerospace Tapes Market size is projected to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2019 to USD 2.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4%, during the forecast period.

Initiatives promoted by the Chinese and Indian governments, increasing demand for light and fuel-efficient aircraft, increasing demand for airliners in emerging regions, replacing obsolete aircraft and modernization of existing aircraft are leading the aerospace tape market.

Key Market Players

3M Company (US), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), tesa SE (Germany), Scapa Group plc (UK), Intertape Polymer Group (Canada), Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), Berry Global, Inc. (US), Advance Tapes International (UK), Stokvis Tapes BV (Netherlands), Shurtape Technologies,

Based on resin type, the aerospace tapes market has been segmented as follows:

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

Others (EVA, butyl)

Based on backing material, the aerospace tapes market has been segmented as follows:

Paper/tissue

Film

Foam

Others (foil, glass cloth, and cloth)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Aerospace Tapes industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Aerospace Tapes Market Report

1. What was the Aerospace Tapes Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Aerospace Tapes Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Aerospace Tapes Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

