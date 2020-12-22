Agricultural Biological Testing Market Share, Demand Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Agricultural biology is a topical or seed treatment product made from natural materials, primarily used to replace chemicals used in agricultural farming. This biological material is used to maintain crop health by protecting crops from pests, weeds and diseases. In addition, farmers are turning to agricultural biology because they curb the use of synthetic and chemical fertilizers to grow healthy and nutritious foods.

Agricultural Biologicals Testing Market is projected to grow from USD 686.5 million in 2016 to USD 1,124.7 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 10%.

Key market players in this sector include SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific SE, Syntech Research, Anadiag Group, BiotecnologieBT Srl, RJ Hill Laboratories Ltd, Apal Agricultural Laboratory, Laus GmbH, and Bionema Limited.

Agriculture Biologicals Testing Market Key Segments:

By Product Type

Bio pesticides

Bio fertilizers

Bio stimulants

By Application

Field Support

Analytical

Regulatory

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Agricultural Biological Testing industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Agricultural Biological Testing Market Report

1. What was the Agricultural Biological Testing Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Agricultural Biological Testing Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Agricultural Biological Testing Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

