Human Capital Management Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The global Human Capital Management (HCM) market size will grow from $17.6 billion in 2020 to $24.3 billion in 2025 with an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% over the forecast period. The integration of HCM software with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) has emerged as one of the strongest factors for adoption of HCM software and services across the region.

Key Players In Human Capital Management Market

The key players operating in the global HCM market includes are ADP LLC, Cornerstone OnDemand, Epicor Software Corporation, IBM Corporation, Infor, Kronos, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SumTotal Systems, LLC, and Ultimate Software Group, Inc. These players have expanded their market presence by adopting various business strategies such as acquisition, geographical expansion, product development, strategic alliance, and collaboration.

Human Capital Management Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Component

Software

Service

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

By Industry Verticals

Banking Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

It & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Hospitality

Government

Manufacturing

Others

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Human Capital Management Market Report

What was the Human Capital Management Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Human Capital Management Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Human Capital Management Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

