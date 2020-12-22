IoT Chip Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast – 2019-2025

The global IoT chip market was valued at USD 888 billion in 2018, is expected to reach USD 2249 billion in 2026, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2019 to 2025.

Global IoT Chips Market report provides a holistic assessment of the market during the forecast period. The report consists of an analysis of the various segments and trends and factors playing an important role in the market. These factors; Market dynamics include drivers, limitations, opportunities and challenges that account for the impact of these factors on the market. Drivers and constraints are intrinsic factors, while opportunities and challenges are external factors in the market. The global IoT Chip market study provides a prospect for market development in terms of revenue over the prognosis period.

Although demand and necessity of IOT Chip in the varied applications of several industries ranging from automotive to pharmacy can be seen significantly, factors such as restricted throughput and high pricing of IOT Chip technology are acting as the main hindrance to the IOT Chip market growth to a certain extent.

Key Players IoT Chip Market

Some of the players of global IOT Chip market are AMD, Whiznets, Arduino, Texas Instruments, ARM Holdings PLC., Cypress Semiconductor, Atmel Corporation, Electric Imp, Marvell Technology Group, and Freescale Semiconductor (NXP Semiconductors) among others. Other companies are Intel, MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Qualcomm, Nvidia, Renesas Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Silicon Labs, Semtech, and STMicroelectronics and others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

IoT Chip Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on the hardware type, IOT Chip market is segmented into:

Processor

Sensor

Connectivity IC

Memory Device

Logic Device

Based on the end user applications type, IOT Chip market is segmented into:

Automotive & Transportation

Retail

Environmental monitoring

Building and home automation

Consumer application

Wearable Devices

Metropolitan scale deployments

Manufacturing

Medical and healthcare

Industrial

Energy management

Media

Infrastructure management

