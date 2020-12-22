Agricultural Chelates Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast – 2025

Agricultural Chelates Market size is estimated to account for a value of USD 0.9 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2019, to reach a value of USD 1.5 billion by 2025.

Agricultural chelates are substances used in fertilizers to improve the performance of agricultural fertilizers. These chelated fertilizer solutions can improve crop yields. Different types of agricultural chelates such as EDTA, DTPA and EDDHA are applied in agricultural applications.

Key Market Players

Some of the other players in the global market include BASF SE (Germany), Nouryon (Netherlands), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Yara International (Norway), ICL (Israel), Haifa Chemicals Ltd (Israel), Syngenta (US), Nufarm Ltd (Australia), Aries Agro Ltd (India), The Andersons, Inc. (US), ATP nutrition (Canada), Manvert (Spain),

By Type:

EDTA

EDDHA

DTPA

IDHA

Others (HEDP, HETDA, Organic acids, and NTA)

By Crop Type:

Cereals and grains

Oilseeds and pulses

Fruits & vegetables

Others (include turf & ornamental crops)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Agricultural Chelates industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Agricultural Chelates Market Report

1. What was the Agricultural Chelates Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Agricultural Chelates Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Agricultural Chelates Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

