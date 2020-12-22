UK Electric Vehicle Plastics Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The UK electric vehicle plastics market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The overall UK automobile industry accounts for more than $110 billion and employing more than 170,000 people in the nation directly in manufacturing. The automotive sector accounts for about 12% of the country’s total export. There are more than 30 OEMs in the nation supported by more than 2,500 component providers. Some major car manufacturers of UK include Aston Martin, Bentley, Caterham Cars, Jaguar, Land Rover, McLaren, Mini, and Rolls-Royce. Some other car manufacturers active in the country are Honda, Nissan, Toyota, Ford, and Leyland Trucks. The well-developed automotive industry encourages the manufacturers to set-up EV manufacturing hence augmenting the market growth.

A full report of UK Electric Vehicle Plastics Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/uk-electric-vehicle-plastics-market

Besides, significant growth in the electric vehicle market is also augmenting the demand for electric vehicle plastics in the country. Government subsidies on the electric vehicle, and on charging infrastructure is one of the major factors augmenting the electric vehicle industry in the country. The government offers a maximum grant of up to $4,550 to the individual while buying an electric car in the country whereas a subsidy of up to $10,400 can be availed on purchasing an electric van. In addition, an individual can also avail of various tax rebates. Under Electric Vehicle Homecharge Scheme (OLEV Grant) government also provides a subsidy up to 75% (or $650 whichever is minimum) of the total purchase and installation cost of one electric vehicle charger at the home.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/uk-electric-vehicle-plastics-market

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate during the forecast period?

Which segment dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period?

How COVID-19 will impact the market growth in 2020 and the coming years?

Recovery Timeline

Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

Most affected segment

Recommendations

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

UK Electric Vehicle Plastics Market – Segmentation

By Plastic Type

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polyamide (PA)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Polyurethane (PU)

Polyamide (PA)

Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA)

Others (Polypropylene)

By Vehicle Type

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/uk-electric-vehicle-plastics-market

Company Profiles

Asahi Kasei Corp.

BASF SE

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Formosa Plastics Corp.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

LG Chem Ltd.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

SABIC

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

UBE Industries, Ltd.

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404