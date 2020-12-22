Agricultural Fumigant Market Business overview, Upcoming Trends, Growth, Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Agricultural Fumigants Market size was valued at USD 1.52 Billion in 2018. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2018, to reach USD 1.94 Billion by 2025.

Fumigation, in which pesticide gases are administered to soil or air to remove pests, is widely used in agriculture. Agricultural fumigants are injected into the soil to eliminate soil insects, weeds, nematodes and rodents such as moles. Then there are fumigant pesticides that are used after harvest to kill small insects and fungi on grains and crops.

The key players in this market include BASF (Germany), Syngenta (Switzerland), ADAMA (Israel), Dow Chemicals (US), and FMC (US). Other players include UPL (India), Degesch (US), Nufarm (Australia), American Vanguard (US), Nippon (Japan), Arkema (US), and Rentokil (UK).

On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented as follows:

Methyl bromide

Phosphine

Chloropicrin

Metam sodium

1, 3- Dichloropropene

Others

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented as follows:

Soil

Warehouse

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Agricultural Fumigant industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Agricultural Fumigant Market Report

1. What was the Agricultural Fumigant Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Agricultural Fumigant Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Agricultural Fumigant Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

