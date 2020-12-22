Agricultural Microbial Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Agricultural Microbials Market is estimated to be valued at USD 5.3 billion in 2019. It is projected to reach a value of USD 11.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14%

Factors such as the increased adoption of integrated pest management (IPM) practices worldwide and the reduced cost of microbial development compared to traditional chemical pesticides target the specificity associated with microbial pesticides and the increasing trend of adoption of organic farming practices.

Key Players

Syngenta AG (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Dow AgroSciences LLC (US), Sumitomo Chemical Company, Ltd. (Japan), Nufarm Ltd. (Australia), Bayer CropScience AG (Germany), Koppert B.V. (Netherlands), Certis U.S.A. LLC (US), Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech Co., Ltd. (Japan), Novagreen Inc.

Global Agricultural Microbials Market, by Type

Bacteria

Fungi

Protozoa

Others

Global Agricultural Microbials Market, by Function

Crop Protection

Soil Enhancement

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Agricultural Microbial industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Agricultural Microbial Market Report

1. What was the Agricultural Microbial Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Agricultural Microbial Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Agricultural Microbial Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

