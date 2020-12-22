Agriculture Analytics Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Agriculture Analytics Market size to grow from USD 585 million in 2018 to USD 1,236 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16%.

The report consists of an analysis of the various segments and trends and factors playing an important role in the market. These factors; Market dynamics include drivers, limitations, opportunities and challenges that account for the impact of these factors on the market.

Major vendors offering agriculture analytics solution and services across the globe include Deere & Company (US), IBM (US), SAP SE (Germany), Trimble (US), Monsanto Company (US), Oracle (US), Accenture (Ireland), Iteris (US), Taranis (Israel), Agribotix (US), Agrivi (UK), DTN (US), aWhere Inc.

On the basis of component, the market has been segmented as follows:

Solution

Services

On the basis of application areas, the market has been segmented as follows:

Farm analytics

Livestock analytics

Aquaculture analytics

Others (Orchid, Forestry, and Horticulture)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Agriculture Analytics industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Agriculture Analytics Market Report

1. What was the Agriculture Analytics Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Agriculture Analytics Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Agriculture Analytics Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

