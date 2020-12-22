Agricultural Sprayers Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Agricultural Sprayers Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6%

Agriculture has traditionally been a dangerous economic activity, and farmers around the world have been affected by economic downturns and environmental changes. The new technical version of the agricultural sprayer has provided farmers with a number of benefits such as low cost, increased spray efficiency, safety, and reduced damage to crops and the environment.

Key Market Players:

John Deere (US), CNH Industrial N.V. (UK), Kubota Corporation (Japan), AGCO Corporation (US), Bucher Industries AG (Switzerland), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (India), Yamaha Motor Corp. (Japan), STIHL (Germany), EXEL Industries (France), AMAZONEN-Werke (Germany), BGROUP S.p.A. (Italy)

Based on capacity:

Ultra-low volume

Low volume

High volume

Based on farm size:

Large

Medium

Small

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Agricultural Sprayers industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Agricultural Sprayers Market Report

1. What was the Agricultural Sprayers Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Agricultural Sprayers Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Agricultural Sprayers Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

