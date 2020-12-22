Agricultural Surfactants Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast – 2025

Agricultural Surfactants Market was valued at USD 1.30 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach 1.88 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Surfactants can be defined as substances that reduce the surface tension of dissolving liquids. The report defines the surfactant market in terms of end users procuring surfactants for exclusive application in agricultural production. End users include farmers and institutional buyers engaged in agriculture and related production.

The global market for agricultural surfactants is dominated by large-scale players such as DowDuPont (US), BASF (Germany), AkzoNobel (Netherlands), Evonik (Germany), and Solvay (Belgium). Huntsman Corporation (US), Nufarm (Australia), Clariant (Switzerland), Helena Chemical Company (US)

Based on Type, the market has been segmented as follows:

Non-ionic

Anionic

Cationic

Amphoteric

Based on Substrate type, the market has been segmented as follows:

Synthetic

Bio-based

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Agricultural Surfactants industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Agricultural Surfactants Market Report

1. What was the Agricultural Surfactants Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Agricultural Surfactants Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Agricultural Surfactants Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

