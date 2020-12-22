Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Plastics Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2020-2026

Asia-Pacific electric vehicle plastics market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The growth in the electric vehicle industry further provides a significant opportunity for the market in the region. As per the IEA, the global stock of electric passenger cars passed five million in 2018. Out of this, around 45% of electric cars on the road in 2018 were in China, which is around 2.3 million. In comparison, Europe accounted for 24% of the global fleet, and the US represented 22%. The same trends are expected to be maintained in the near future, which in turn, contributes to the demand for plastics components as electric cars in the region.

Electric vehicles have been significantly adopted in China due to increasing environmental awareness. Even though China has the largest market for electric vehicles, the share of electric vehicles in the overall automotive sales is still very small in the country. Hence, the country is expected to show further adoption of electric vehicles in the near future; thereby, holding a significant market share in the Asia-Pacific EV and its plastics market in the near future.

Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Plastics Market – Segmentation

By Plastic Type

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polyamide (PA)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Polyurethane (PU)

Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA)

Others (Polypropylene)

By Vehicle Type

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Plastics Market – Segmentation by Region

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

Asahi Kasei Corp.

BASF SE

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Formosa Plastics Corp.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

LG Chem Ltd.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

SABIC

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

UBE Industries, Ltd.

