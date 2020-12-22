Agriculture Equipment Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast – 2025

Agriculture Equipment market is projected to reach USD 113.0 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 92.2 billion at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

The exponential population growth in recent years is a major contributor to the growing demand for the agricultural market industry. The sector is faced with the challenge of preserving the environment and global biodiversity, improving and protecting human health, while providing food to the rapidly growing global population.

Key Market Players

The farm equipment market is dominated by globally established players such as John Deere (US), CNH Industrial (The Netherlands), AGCO (US), CLAAS (Germany), Mahindra & Mahindra (India), and Kubota (Japan).

Based on the farm tractor market by drive type, the market has been segmented as follows:

Two-wheel drive

Four-wheel drive

Based on farm equipment market by equipment type, the market has been segmented as follows:

Combines (Cereal, Non-cereal)

Balers

Sprayers

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Agriculture Equipment industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Agriculture Equipment Market Report

1. What was the Agriculture Equipment Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Agriculture Equipment Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Agriculture Equipment Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

