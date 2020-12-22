Project Portfolio Management Software Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market is set for rapid growth during the forecast period. In terms of revenue, the global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market accounted for 4253.31 million dollars in 2019 and is expected to reach 6311.41 million dollars in 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 5%. PPM software allows you to inspect project performance based on resource allocation within time frames and financial limits while monitoring the associated risks. This software is useful for examining all projects’ risk-reward equity, project duration and expected results. Project Portfolio Management (PPM) is a secure and synchronized management of the technologies, processes and equipment utilized by stakeholders and project managers. It helps to plan, conduct, manage, monitor and analyze current and projected projects according to the association’s planned goals.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Key Players Project Portfolio Management Software Market

The key players for the global project portfolio management (PPM) market are CA Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Workfront, Inc., and Planview.

Project Portfolio Management Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation of project portfolio management (PPM) market based on the deployment model:

On-Premises: On-Premises project portfolio management software is installed and functions on the computers in the locations of the organization utilizing the PPM software, rather than at inaccessible facility which includes: cloud on Internet and remote servers.

Hosted: Hosted project portfolio management (PPM) software is presented by cloud service providers. A hosted environment reduces the outlay associated with mobile project application development platform.

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Project Portfolio Management Software Market Report

What was the Project Portfolio Management Software Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Project Portfolio Management Software Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Project Portfolio Management Software Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

