Fleet Management System Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast – 2019-2025

The global fleet management systems market is currently witnessing double-digit growth. Fleet Management (FM) refers to the management and control of commercial vehicles including cars, vans, trucks, ships and aircraft. This includes performing functions such as vehicle acquisition, fuel management, vehicle maintenance, driver safety and compliance. In addition, the FM system is integrated with the software program to simplify day-to-day operations and improve staff efficiency. It helps in managing fuel and maintenance costs, providing real-time access to vehicles, improving vehicle life, improving customer retention and driver satisfaction. Due to these advantages, these systems are widely applied across the energy and utility, automotive, manufacturing, retail, construction, logistics and transportation industries.

Global Fleet Management System Market Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being AT&T Inc., Geotab, I.D. Systems, IBM Corporation, Inseego Corporation, Mix Telematics Ltd., Omnitracs LLC, TomTom N.V., Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications, Wheels Inc., etc.

Fleet Management System Market Segments:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Vehicle Type:

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Aircrafts

Watercrafts

By End-Use Sector:

Automotive

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Construction

Others

By Technology:

GNSS

Cellular Systems

By Deployment Type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Hybrid

