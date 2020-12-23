According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Outdoor flooring Market by Material Type, Flooring Type, Construction Type, and End User, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global outdoor flooring market size was valued at $16,557.7 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $22,070.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Outdoor flooring plays a vital role in improving visual appeal of commercial buildings and infrastructure through innovative landscaping and flooring solutions. Rise in awareness toward outdoor entertainment areas, especially among millennials is anticipated to drive the outdoor flooring market growth in the coming years. Further, rise in adoption of thermally treated woods has gained traction in recent years, owing to its enhanced durability, longer product life, and environment friendly material

Request for a Premium Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3332

New construction activities, especially in fast emerging economies such as South Asia and Africa majorly drive growth of the market. In addition, number of outdoor remodeling activities has gained traction, owing to rise in awareness of outdoor entertainment areas among residential end users in developed economies. Moreover, increase in number of second home buyers and preference of millennials toward outdoor areas are also anticipated to drive the outdoor flooring market growth during the forecast period. However, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange continue to influence profit margins of market players and are projected to hinder growth of the outdoor flooring market in the coming years.

The significant number of new construction activities in countries such as India, China, Russia, and the Middle East majorly drive the tile segment.

On the basis of flooring type, the resilient segment is expected to witness a growth rate of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027 and reach $1,673.2 million in 2027.

Rapid urbanization and fast-growing economies predominantly drive new construction activities and subsequently fuel the demand for outdoor flooring across different end users. As a result, developing countries in Asia and Africa are anticipated to provide numerous business opportunities for market players resulting into attractive CAGRs respectively. Whereas, growth in consciousness toward outdoor entertainment areas among millennial home buyers in developed economies is expected to fuel the demand for outdoor flooring solutions such regions. In addition, retrofitting and renovation activities of public infrastructure, buildings, and airports are also projected to create steady demand for outdoor flooring solutions.

Region wise, the outdoor flooring market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor in 2019, and LAMEA is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to the fact that emerging economies in the region are witnessing increase in infrastructural development and increase in construction projects. Moreover, rapid economic recovery significantly drives the outdoor flooring market growth in this region.

Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/3332

The outbreak of COVID-19 has a negative impact on the manufacturing and production of outdoor flooring in the first quarter of 2020, and is likely to hamper the market growth throughout the year. This has further affected the demand for outdoor flooring from developing countries, including India, Brazil, Vietnam, and Indonesia, thereby halting the production activities. In addition, the disruption of supply chains is causing hindrance in manufacturing of the outdoor flooring around the globe.

The key players profiled in the outdoor flooring market report include AZEK Company, Beaulieu International Group, Citadel Floors, ECORE International, Inc., Ebaco India Pvt. Ltd., Fiberon, Mats Inc., Mohawk Industries, Tandus Group, Inc., Tarkett S.A., The Biltrite Corporation, and Timber Holdings USA.

Key Findings Of The Study

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging outdoor flooring market trends and dynamics.

Depending on material, the ceramics segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue in 2019 and wood & laminate is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

By end user, the residential segment registered highest revenue in 2019.

LAMEA region is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

The key players within the market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the outdoor flooring industry.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

In-depth outdoor flooring market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

Portland, OR, United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research