Serverless Architecture Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast – 2019-2025

The value of the global serverless architecture market was USD 3.86 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 264.4 billion in 2026, with an annual growth rate of 27% from 2019 to 2025.

The latest survey on the Global Serverless Architecture Market was conducted with a variety of industry organizations in different regions to produce over 100 pages of reports. This study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information highlighting the major market developments, challenges facing the industry and competition, gap analysis and new opportunities available, and trends in the Serverless Architectures market. The report aims to present the global Serverless Architecture market analysis by service type, organization size, deployment mode, end-use industry, geographic scope (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East). , And Africa. This report aims to provide state-of-the-art market intelligence and help decision makers get a sound investment assessment. In addition, the report identifies and analyzes new trends along with key drivers, challenges and opportunities.

The major players in the serverless architecture market are Amazon (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Alibaba (China), Cloudflare (US), NTT DATA (Japan), Rackspace (US), TIBCO Software (US), Stackpath (US), Auth0 (US), EnterpriseWeb (US), Kong (US), Serverless (US), Snyk (UK), OpenLegacy (US), Innominds (US), Stackery (US), and Twistlock (US).

Serverless Architecture Market, By Model

Private cloud

Public cloud

Hybrid cloud

Serverless Architecture Market, By Organization Size

SMEs

Large enterprises

Serverless Architecture Market, By Type

API management

Automation & integration

Monitoring

Security

Support & maintenance

Training & consulting

Others

BFSI

BFSI

Colocation

Energy

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

IT & telecom

Others

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Serverless Architecture Market Report

What was the Serverless Architecture Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Serverless Architecture Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Serverless Architecture Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

