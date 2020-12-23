Global Frozen Snacks Market Size, share, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2026

Global frozen snacks market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. A significant rise in launches of gluten-free frozen snacks is one of the major factors supporting to drive market growth. For instance, in February 2019, McCain Foodservice UK revealed a range of gluten-free products, which include Menu Signatures Traditional Chips, Sweet Potato Fries, and Gourmet Chips. By emphasizing allergen-free products across social media platforms, websites, and other consumer touchpoints, McCain supports operators to establish the reputation and boost an additional pace.

Further, in April 2020, Goodfella’s, manufacturer of frozen pizza in the UK, revealed a new vegan meat pizza that utilizes pea protein for its mince. This launch comes due to the coronavirus crisis in which sales of frozen food have witnessed a significant rise in the country. The Goodfella’s Meatless Mediterranean Pizza features a thin base topped with pea protein mince, red onion, tomato, tomato sauce, salsa verde drizzle, oregano, chargrilled red and yellow peppers. In June 2019, Goodfella declared a collaboration with Heather Mills’ VBites to deliver vegan pizza cheese. The introduction of new frozen snacks enables consumers to opt for a suitable product as per their requirements, which in turn, is supporting to drive the market growth.

Scope of the Global Frozen Snacks Market

Market Coverage

The market number available for 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Product and Distribution Channel

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Nestlé S.A., CJ CheilJedang Corp., Conagra Brands, Inc., McCain Foods Ltd., and Tyson Foods, Inc.

Global Frozen Snacks Market-Segmentation

By Product

Pizza

Potato Fries

Puffs

Meat Snacks

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail

Food Service Chain

Global Frozen Snacks Market– Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

