Global Frozen Snacks Market Size, share, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2026

Global frozen snacks market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. A significant rise in launches of gluten-free frozen snacks is one of the major factors supporting to drive market growth. For instance, in February 2019, McCain Foodservice UK revealed a range of gluten-free products, which include Menu Signatures Traditional Chips, Sweet Potato Fries, and Gourmet Chips. By emphasizing allergen-free products across social media platforms, websites, and other consumer touchpoints, McCain supports operators to establish the reputation and boost an additional pace.
Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/frozen-snacks-market
Further, in April 2020, Goodfella’s, manufacturer of frozen pizza in the UK, revealed a new vegan meat pizza that utilizes pea protein for its mince. This launch comes due to the coronavirus crisis in which sales of frozen food have witnessed a significant rise in the country. The Goodfella’s Meatless Mediterranean Pizza features a thin base topped with pea protein mince, red onion, tomato, tomato sauce, salsa verde drizzle, oregano, chargrilled red and yellow peppers. In June 2019, Goodfella declared a collaboration with Heather Mills’ VBites to deliver vegan pizza cheese. The introduction of new frozen snacks enables consumers to opt for a suitable product as per their requirements, which in turn, is supporting to drive the market growth.
A Full Report of Global Frozen Snacks Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/frozen-snacks-market
Scope of the Global Frozen Snacks Market
Market Coverage
- The market number available for 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered- By Product and Distribution Channel
- Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World
- Competitive Landscape- Nestlé S.A., CJ CheilJedang Corp., Conagra Brands, Inc., McCain Foods Ltd., and Tyson Foods, Inc.
Global Frozen Snacks Market-Segmentation
By Product
- Pizza
- Potato Fries
- Puffs
- Meat Snacks
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Retail
- Food Service Chain
Global Frozen Snacks Market– Segment by Region
North America
- US
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/frozen-snacks-market
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404