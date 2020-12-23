According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Industrial Air Purifiers Market by Type, Portability, and End-user Industry: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global industrial air purifiers market size is expected to reach $4,164.2 million in 2027 from $2,711.0 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for 34.1% share of the global industrial air purifiers market.

Industrial air purifier is a devices that aids in maintaining the indoor air quality of industrial workshops, which are contaminated by pollutants generated in various industrial processes such as metal processing, food & beverage processing, welding fumes, and volatile solvents. Industrial air purifiers majorly constitute high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters and molecular filters. Molecular filters assist in trapping fumes, oil mist, and mold spores, whereas, particulate filters trap larger particles of dust and metal particles. Therefore, industrial air purifiers provide clean air for industrial workers to prevent health risks such as pollen allergies and asthma. In addition, rise in concerns regarding air pollution promote the use of air purifiers for indoor applications. Air pollution triggered due to industrial emissions, vehicle exhausts, and power generation activities has caused serious health issues such as respiratory disorders and other long-term ailments within the population. This has created awareness regarding the maintenance of air quality indoors where a person spends majority of time. Industries provide employment to nearly 23% of population, globally. Thus, it is important for the authorities to maintain the health of their employees working in industrial spaces, which majorly drives the growth of industrial air purifiers market.

Request for a Premium Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6655

The countries such as China and India have major manufacturing industries, and employ millions of individuals. Thus, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor in the industrial air purifiers industry in 2019. However, the LAMEA is anticipated to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in manufacturing activities. Furthermore, the U.S. and China trade war has led various U.S.-based manufacturers to close their production units in China and establish them in Latin America, which is expected to create lucrative opportunities for industrial air purifiers market growth in LAMEA during the forecast period.

Depending on type, the molecular industrial air purifiers segment held major share of the market in 2019. Considering the portability segment, the non-portable air purifiers segment generated the highest revenue during 2019, owing to high adoption of these equipment in large industrial spaces. However, with constant developments in filter technologies and increase in filtration capacities of portable purifiers, the demand for portable industrial filters is projected to surge during the forecast period.

The global industrial air purifiers market is segmented into type, portability, end-user industry, and region. By type, the market is bifurcated into molecular and particulate. Depending on portability, it is classified into portable and non-portable. On the basis of end-user industry, it is differentiated into food & beverage, metal processing, agriculture, construction, and others.

The global industrial air purifiers market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is held the largest market share in 2019, whereas LAMEA is expected to grow at the fastest rate throughout the study period.

Key Findings Of The Study

By type, the molecular segment dominated the global industrial air purifiers market share in 2019.

On the basis of portability, the portable air purifiers segment is expected to generate high revenue, globally.

Depending on end-user industry, the metal processing segment garnered major share of the industrial air purifiers market in 2019.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2019.

LAMEA is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period.

Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6655

The major players operating in the industrial air purifiers industry include Camfil, Honeywell International Inc., SPX Corporation, Trotec GmbH, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Euromate BV, VFA Solutions B.V., AAF International, Airoshine Air Purifiers, and Mankastu Impex Pvt. Ltd. (Atlanta Healthcare).

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

Portland, OR, United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research