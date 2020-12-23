European Frozen Snacks Market Size, Growth & Industry Report to 2026

European frozen snacks market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Increasing consumption of frozen foods has been witnessed in the region owing to its nutritious value and availability of gluten-free alternatives. Frozen foods keep their minerals and vitamins with no change to the protein, fat, or carbohydrate content. In certain instances, frozen foods have more minerals and vitamins rather than fresh as fresh foods lose minerals and vitamins with time while freezing preserves nutrients. This, in turn, is contributing to the adoption of frozen snacks that are low in fat and calories and high in filling nutrients such as protein and fiber.

Significant availability of the working-age population is also a key factor in driving the demand for frozen snacks. As per the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), in 2018, the percentage of the working-age population (15-64) in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Sweden was 63.8%, 65.0%, 62.1%, 64.0%, and 62.4%, respectively. Millennial population highly consume ready-to-eat foods, which supports the demand for frozen snacks in this age group.

Scope of the European Frozen Snacks Market

Market Coverage

The market number available for 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Product and Distribution Channel

Countries Covered- UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe

Competitive Landscape- Nestlé S.A., CJ CheilJedang Corp., Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG, and Südzucker AG.

European Frozen Snacks Market-Segmentation

By Product

Pizza

Potato Fries

Puffs

Meat Snacks

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail

Food Service Chain

European Frozen Snacks Market– Segment by Country

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

