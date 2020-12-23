Indian Frozen Snacks Market Size, Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2026

Indian frozen snacks market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The demand for innovative frozen snacks has been witnessed in the country owing to the significant availability of the younger population and increasing disposable income. As per the World Bank, India’s GDP per capita rose from $2,006 in 2018 to $2,104 in 2019. The increasing disposable income is driving spending on costly snacks with innovative taste and texture. This, in turn, is leading to the increasing consumption of frozen snacks in the country. With the growing opportunity in the frozen snack’s category, the manufacturers are focusing on expanding their share in the country.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/indian-frozen-snacks-market

For instance, in October 2019, Bengaluru-based Innovative Foods Ltd. which markets frozen food products under the brand name, known as Sumeru, declared that it is looking to capitalize on the innovative disruptions it is bringing in. At Sumeru, the company has launched momos and ready-to-eat millet khichdi. Additionally, it offers products including frozen peas and corn. Under the Happy Treats frozen potato snacks category, Amul offers frozen snacks including potato wedges, Aloo Tikki, Veggie Stix, and French fries.

A Full Report of Indian Frozen Snacks Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/indian-frozen-snacks-market

Scope of the Indian Frozen Snacks Market

Market Coverage

The market number available for 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Product and Distribution Channel

Competitive Landscape- General Mills Inc., Nestlé S.A., CJ CheilJedang Corp., and Tyson Foods, Inc.

Indian Frozen Snacks Market-Segmentation

By Product

Pizza

Potato Fries

Puffs

Meat Snacks

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail

Food Service Chain

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/indian-frozen-snacks-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404