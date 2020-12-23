According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “North America Slide Rails Market for Home Appliances by Product Type and End-User:Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the North America slide rails market size for home appliances is expected to reach $17,173.0million in 2027, from $12,500.0 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, U.S.dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for 79.7% share of the North America slide railsmarket industry for home appliances.

Slide rails are used for providing linear motion to drawers in furniture, electronic appliances, industrial devices, and medical devices. In the home appliances market, slide rails are used for refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, and washing machines, and are available in various load bearing capacities to assist in smooth linear operations. Slide rails are classified into light-, medium-, and heavy-duty rails, depending on the drawer loads in different appliances.

Request for a Premium Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6486

Slide rails are majorly manufactured using aluminum or steel, with outer coating of zinc or electroplating with other metals to prevent corrosion caused due to constant temperature change, moisture, and other external conditions. Currently, different types of slide rails are utilized for a single appliance depending on the application. For instance, a single refrigerator may utilize light- to medium-duty slide rails for shelves, trays, baskets, and drawers, whereas heavy-duty slide rails for bottom-mount freezer drawers or under-counter refrigerated drawers. Furthermore, slide rails majorly utilize ball bearing sliding movement, which is lubricated using food-grade grease to prevent contamination of the food stored inside the oven or the refrigerator.

With an urban population of around 82%, North American countries are major consumers of home appliances. Approximately, 96% penetration of major home appliances was registered in 2018 in the region. Thus, the demand for home appliances propels the North America slide rails market growth in these appliances. In addition, considering the volume, refrigerators are the major consumers of slide rails, owing to the necessity of more drawers and shelves in the refrigerator.

The North America side rails market for home appliances is divided into product type, enduser, and country. By product type, the market is segmented into light-, medium-, and heavy-duty slide rails. On the basis of enduser, it is segregated into refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, and others. The others segment is further classified into cloth washers and laundry dryers.

The North America slide rails market analysis for home appliances is conducted across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. U.S. holds the largest market share during 2019, and Mexico is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

Key Findings Of The Study

Bytype, the heavy-duty slide railssegment dominated the North America slide rails market share for home appliances in 2019, in terms of revenue.

Depending on enduser, the ovenssegment is expected to generate high revenue in the North America slide rails market for home appliances industry.

Country wise, the U.S.is projected to dominate the market, growing at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The major players operating in the North America slide rails industry include Accuride International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Haier US Appliance Solutions, Inc., LG Electronics (LG parts), THK Co., Ltd., Transform SR Brands LLC. (Sears PartsDirect), Whirlpool Corporation, Electrolux AB (Frigidaire), King Slide USA, Inc., and Repon International Corporation.

Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6486

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

Portland, OR, United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research