According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Doors Market by Type, Material, Mechanism, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026,” the global doors market size was $120.8 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $182.1 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1%. The wood segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global doors market share in 2018 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The global doors market is anticipated to grow owing to the growth of multifamily housing trends. In addition, an upsurge in consumer expenditure on home improvement & renovation activities and development in new construction activities are anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for the door market development. Moreover, advancements by industry players, increase in residential & commercial construction activities, and upsurge in home renovation &remodeling expenditures propel the global doors market growth. In addition, rise in urbanization and industrialization in countries such as Africa, India, and others, is anticipated to provide remunerative opportunities for the market. Nevertheless, fluctuations in raw material prices are expected to hamper the growth of the doors market.

Request for a Premium Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6483

The major companies in the global market adopted product launch, acquisition, and expansion as their key developmental strategies to meet the change in demands from consumers. Moreover, they launched technologically advanced doors of different sizes and varieties to strengthen their product offerings and position in the market. For instance, in February 2019, JELD-WEN launched the new F-2500 folding patio door system for application in the remodel and repair and new construction markets. It is a two-panel fiberglass folding patio door that has an advanced design and is reasonable. In addition, it characterizes a bottom mounted hardware track and an aluminum-clad frame.a

The doors market is segmented based on material into wood, metal, plastic, glass, and others. Wood accounted for the major share of the global market owing to its thermal insulation properties, strong aesthetics, high strength, and high utility of wood. The plastic segment is predicted to observe augmented usage in light institutional and commercial applications and is expected to show a significant growth rate.

The doors market is divided on the basis of mechanism into swing doors, sliding doors, folding doors, revolving doors, and others. Swing doors segment leads the global market due to the large adoption of hinged doors globally. Sliding doors are predicted to exhibit the highest CAGR due to a shift toward space efficient residential and commercial properties.

Region

By region, the doors market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific accounted for nearly half of the global market share and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9%. China, Japan, and India are the leading markets for doors in Asia-Pacific.

Key Players

The key players profiled in this report include agta record ltd., American Automatic Doors, Inc., ASSA ABLOY Group, dormakaba Holding AG, FAAC S.p.A. Soc. Unipersonale, GEZE GmbH, Gilgen Door Systems AG, Godrej Security Solutions, GRAUTHOFF Türgruppe GmbH, Griffon Corporation Inc., Gretsch–Unitas GmbH, Horton Automatics, Jansen Holding GmbH, JELD-WEN Holding, Inc., KONE Corporation, LABEL S.p.a., Lindner Group KG, MANUSA GEST, S.L, Nabtesco Corporation, neuform-Türwerk Hans Glock GmbH & Co.KG, Portalp, Royal Boon Edam International B.V., ReinaerdtTür GmbH, Sanwa Holdings Corporation, SchörghuberSpezialtüren KG, STANLEY Access Technologies LLC, and TORMAX.

Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6483

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

Portland, OR, United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research