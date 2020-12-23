Agrigenomics Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Agrigenomics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Agrigenomics is the study of the genetic makeup of crops and livestock that affect agricultural products. Applying genomics to agriculture helps improve the sustainability and productivity of livestock and crop production. Significant improvements in technology have shifted from single gene sequencing to whole genome sequencing.

Major Players

Technology

Real-Time PCR (qPCR)

Microarrays

Next Generation Sequencing

Capillary Electrophoresis

Others

Application

Crops

Livestocks

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Agrigenomics industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Agrigenomics Market Report

1. What was the Agrigenomics Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Agrigenomics Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Agrigenomics Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

