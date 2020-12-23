According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Ceramic Injection Molding Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026,” the global ceramic injection molding market size was $375.0 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $746.2 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.8%. The alumina segment accounted for over two-fifths of the market share in 2018 and is expected to witness significant growth during the global ceramic injection molding market forecast period.

Ceramic injection molding (CIM) is a process used to develop highly precise and large volume of injection-molded ceramic components for different industries such as consumer goods, healthcare, and others. The global ceramic injection molding market growth is driven by surge in demand for advanced ceramic products across the globe due to wear resistance, corrosion resistance, toughness, and high strength offered by the material. In addition, the market for ceramic injection molding is primarily driven by the rise in demand for injection-molded ceramic parts from several end-use industries, including the automotive, healthcare, consumer goods, and others.

Request for a Premium Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3919

CIM technology finds wide-ranging applications in consumer goods, electronics, and mobile phone industries. Hence, the escalating adoption of injection-molded ceramics products is expected to boost the development of the industry. In addition, growth in the industrial sector and increase in demand for precise and complex ceramic products is estimated to fuel the growth of the global ceramic injection molding market in the coming years.

However, the high threat of less volume, reasonably priced alternatives, including 3D printing, and others is anticipated to hinder the development of the industry. In contrast, technological developments such as combining wireless technology in the ceramic injection molding is anticipated to generate lucrative opportunities for the growth of the ceramic injection molding industry. In addition, developments in injection molding process such as implementation of robotics and automation to accomplish various operations such as finishing & assembling of final products are predicted to create lucrative growth opportunities.

Based on the industry vertical, the market is divided into industrial machinery, automotive, healthcare, electrical & electronics, consumer goods, and others. The automotive segment is expected to account for the largest share in the global market during the forecast period owing to the large adoption of injection-molded ceramics components such as turbocharger rotors, valve seats, valve components, and others in the sector. Based on material, the alumina segment is estimated to account for the maximum share during the forecast period. This is attributed to industries such as automotive, consumer goods, electronics, and others, opting for smaller sized, precise ceramic parts in large quantities.

Key Findings of the Study

Based on material, the alumina segment was the largest revenue contributor in 2018.

By industry vertical, in 2018, the automotive segment generated the highest revenue, accounting for almost one-fifth of the global ceramic injection molding market share, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of region, LAMEA is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the study period.

China accounted for approximately half the share of the Asia-Pacific ceramic injection molding market in 2018.

Key players in the global ceramic injection molding market adopted product launch, acquisition, and expansion as their key strategies to meet the change in consumer demands. The key players profiled in this report include ARBURG GmbH + Co KG, Kläger Spritzguss GmbH & Co. KG, CoorsTek, Inc., Ortech Advanced Ceramics, Indo-MIM, MICRO, Morgan Advanced Materials plc, Nishimura Advanced Ceramics, OECHSLER AG, and Paul Rauschert GmbH & Co. KG.

Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/3919

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

Portland, OR, United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research