Coastal Surveillance Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2019-2025

The global coastal surveillance market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% in 2019-2025. Coastal surveillance acts as a “virtual fence” that recognizes, identifies, tracks and destroys intruders. These systems have a wide range of applications in the fields of electronic warfare, telecommunications, information, computers and surveillance. Coastal surveillance systems are primarily used for search and rescue missions beneficial to the global coastal surveillance market. Coastal surveillance allows you to protect your country’s borders from terrorism or other invasions into coastal areas. It also helps track smuggling, illegal fishing and other unethical activities. CSS ensures maritime traffic safety in national waters, coasts and ports. The system also handles the scanning and observation of water within coastal boundaries for unauthorized activity. All ships and boats are constantly monitored and observed without interruption.

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

Thales Group

Lockhood Martin

SAAB

Elbit Systems

Kongsberg

Indra Sistemas

Furuno

Bharat Electronics

National Coastal Surveillance

Regional Coastal Surveillance

Port Coastal Surveillance

Naval

Coast Guard

Other

