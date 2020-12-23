Ai Governance Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast – 2025

AI governance market size to grow from USD 51 million in 2020 to USD 316 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 44% during the forecast period.

Increasing government initiatives to capitalize on the benefits of AI technology, the growing need to build trust in AI systems, and the growing demand for transparency in AI decision making are some of the key factors expected to drive the growth of this market.

Key AI Governance Market Players

Major vendors in the global AI Governance market include IBM (US), Google (US), Facebook (US), AWS (US), Microsoft (US), Salesforce.com (US), SAS Institute (US), SAP (Germany), FICO (US), 2021.AI (Denmark), ZestFinance (US), Pymetrics (US),

By Component, the AI governance market is segmented as follows:

Component

Solutions

Platform

Software Tools

Services

Consulting

Integration

Support and Maintenance

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Ai Governance industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Ai Governance Market Report

1. What was the Ai Governance Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Ai Governance Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Ai Governance Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

