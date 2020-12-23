Ai In Computer Vision Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast – 2025

AI in Computer Vision Market is expected to grow from USD 3,285.69 Million in 2019 to USD 19,568.64 Million by the end of 2025 at a (CAGR) of 34%.

Computer vision is a subsection of mainstream artificial intelligence made up of science and technology that enables computers and machines to analyze, process, understand, and acquire digital images. AI in computer vision is interested in extracting maximum information from images about shape, shape, motion estimation using a variety of multiple cameras, video sequences, and more.

Global AI in Computer Vision Market including Alphabet, Apple, Avigilon, Basler, Cognex, Facebook, General Electric, Intel, MAXST, Microsoft, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Teledyne Technologies, Wikitude, and Xilinx.

AI in Computer Vision Market, by Component:

Hardware

Software

AI in Computer Vision Market, by Vertical:

Automotive

Sports and Entertainment

Consumer

Robotics and Machine Vision

Healthcare

Security and Surveillance

Agriculture

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Ai In Computer Vision industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Ai In Computer Vision Market Report

1. What was the Ai In Computer Vision Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Ai In Computer Vision Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Ai In Computer Vision Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

