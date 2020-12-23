Ai In Education Market Share, Demand Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

AI refers to the theory and development of computer systems that have the ability to perform repetitive tasks that require human intelligence. In AI in the education market, AI-enabled solutions and services perform a variety of functions, such as knowledge transfer, achievement-based student grading and grouping, and intelligent tutorial systems to improve the learning experience of students and teachers.

AI in education market is projected to reach USD 3.68 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 47% during the forecast period 2019 till 2025.

Key Market Players

IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Pearson (UK), AWS (US

By Technology

Deep Learning and Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

By Application

Virtual Facilitators and Learning Environments

Intelligent Tutoring Systems (ITS)

Content Delivery Systems

Fraud and Risk Management

Student-initiated learning

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Ai In Education industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Ai In Education Market Report

1. What was the Ai In Education Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Ai In Education Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Ai In Education Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

