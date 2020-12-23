European Aerospace Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The European aerospace antimicrobial coatings market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. COVID-19 pandemic is resulting in increasing adoption of antibacterial solutions for the protection of staff and travelers against novel coronavirus. Additionally, aircraft manufacturers are also focusing on using antimicrobial coatings across aircraft interior surfaces. For instance, in April 2020, Airbus revealed an internal initiative to ensure safe air traveling in terms of viruses in the cabin amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Working with airlines, Airbus is considering adding antibacterial coatings across interior surfaces of the aircraft, implementing cabin IoT data in innovative ways, and utilizing more touchless technology on board to promote passenger wellness.

MicroShield 360 is one of the antimicrobial coating systems that claims to kill 99.99% of bacteria. MicroShield 360 is odorless, colorless, and safe for all aircraft interiors. It is regarded as eco-friendly, hypoallergenic, and non-toxic. Additionally, NitroPep is a coating solution developed by the University of Birmingham product that can be used across any number of surfaces, and any setting, owing to its innovative, cutting-edge technology. It has been developed to connect antimicrobial disinfectants and actives to both plastic and metal surfaces.

European Aerospace Antimicrobial Coatings Market-Segmentation

By Sales Channels

OEM

Aftermarket

By End-User

Commercial

Defense

European Aerospace Antimicrobial Coatings Market– Segment by Country

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

AkzoNobel N.V.

BASF SE

BioCote, Ltd.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Hexion, Inc.

Kastus Technologies

Mankiewicz Gebr. & Co. (GmbH & Co. KG)

Nano-Care Deutschland AG

PPG Industries, Inc.

