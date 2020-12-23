Ai In Construction Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

AI in Construction Market was valued at USD 466.9 million in 2019, and it is projected to be worth USD 2312.8 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 33%.

Artificial intelligence is the concept of a machine that can perform tasks in a way that mimics sophisticated human intelligence functions such as awareness, planning, and decision making. AI solutions that have affected other industries are starting to appear in the construction industry.

Get Sample Copy of Ai In Construction Market at:https://www.orionmarketreports.com/ai-in-construction-2-market/42927/#ert_pane1-1

The key companies involved in the market includes IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Alice Technologies (US), eSUB (US), Smartvid.io (US), Aurora pc Services (England), Autodesk (US), and Building System coming up with (US).

Market Segmentation

Market By Technology

Natural Language Processing

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Market By Application

Project Management

Risk Management

Field Management

Supply Chain Management

Schedule Management

Others

A full report of Global Ai In Construction Market is available at:https://www.orionmarketreports.com/ai-in-construction-2-market/42927/

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Ai In Construction industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Ai In Construction Market Report

1. What was the Ai In Construction Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Ai In Construction Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Ai In Construction Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

For more customized data, request for report customization @https://www.orionmarketreports.com/ai-in-construction-2-market/42927/#ert_pane1-2

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404