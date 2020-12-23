Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast – 2025

Artificial Intelligence In Supply Chain Market is expected to reach USD 10,110.2 million by 2025 from USD 527.5 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 45% during the forecast period.

Adoption of artificial intelligence in the supply chain enables industries to track operations, increase supply chain management productivity, enhance business strategy, and engage with customers in the digital world. The growth of artificial intelligence in the supply chain market is driven by a number of factors, such as raising awareness of artificial intelligence and big data and analytics, and expanding the implementation of computer vision in autonomous and semi-autonomous applications.

artificial intelligence in supply chain market. Major players in this market include Intel (US), NVIDIA (US), Xilinx (US), Samsung (South Korea), Micron(US), IBM (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), and Amazon (US).

Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market, by Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market, by Technology

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Context-aware Computing

Computer Vision

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market Report

1. What was the Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

